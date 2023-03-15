Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded down $15.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,898. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

