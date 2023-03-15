British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($37.78) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,600 ($43.88). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.97) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.75) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.75) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.66) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.97) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,788 ($46.17).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,000 ($36.56) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,277.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.48, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,893 ($35.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.42).

In other news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($37.23) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($122,870.20). In other news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($37.23) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($122,870.20). Also, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.63) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($15,144.91). Insiders have acquired 3,706 shares of company stock worth $11,368,831 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

