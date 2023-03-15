British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. 5,214,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.