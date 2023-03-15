Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $776.99

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 776.99 ($9.47) and traded as high as GBX 841.50 ($10.26). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 831 ($10.13), with a volume of 1,176,698 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.40) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.57 ($11.80).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,565.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 798.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 777.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

Insider Transactions at Britvic

About Britvic

In other news, insider Ian Durant bought 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($30,356.49). In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,131 shares of company stock worth $2,535,550. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.