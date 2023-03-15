Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 317,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

