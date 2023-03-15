Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 966,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BWEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Price Performance

About Broadwind

BWEN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 173,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,887. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.