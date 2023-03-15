Brokerages Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Target Price at C$10.80

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.80.

CFW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

About Calfrac Well Services

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The company has a market cap of C$373.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.21, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$7.90.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

