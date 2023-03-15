Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $12.71

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

About CymaBay Therapeutics

Shares of CBAY opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.