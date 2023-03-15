Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,430.50

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,430.50 ($54.00).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.40) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.84) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($57.89) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,050 ($49.36) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,185.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,813.87. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 983.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,120 ($38.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,505 ($54.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 69.44 ($0.85) per share. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,208.74%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Natasha Adams bought 1,947 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.82) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($97,005.92). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.50), for a total value of £614,900 ($749,421.08). Also, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.82) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($97,005.92). 5.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

