Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Price Target at $83.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.