Brokers Issue Forecasts for General Electric’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.
Shares of GE opened at $91.17 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,039.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.
