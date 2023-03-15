Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 348,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,119.57%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

