Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.73

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Brother Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

