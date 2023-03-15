Bryan M. Hackworth Buys 5,000 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,354.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of UEIC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 626,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,048. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 million, a P/E ratio of 318.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $34.39.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 165,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.