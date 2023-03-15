Bryan M. Hackworth Buys 5,000 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,354.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of UEIC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 626,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,048. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 million, a P/E ratio of 318.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $34.39.
UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
