Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,745,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,849,553 shares.The stock last traded at $97.58 and had previously closed at $104.62.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

