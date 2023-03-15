Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

BRKHW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,759. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

