Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $609.85

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $609.85 and last traded at $619.75, with a volume of 5433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $625.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.71.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $747.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.18.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $335,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 56.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.