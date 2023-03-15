Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. 4,585,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cadence Bank by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 63,376 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.