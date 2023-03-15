Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $691.01 million-$705.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.28 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CAL traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. Caleres has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Caleres in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Caleres in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.