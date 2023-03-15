Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Caleres also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 1.4 %

CAL traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 1,499,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,150. Caleres has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CL King cut their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

