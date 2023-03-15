California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 41.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. California Resources has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.