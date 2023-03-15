California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $264,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

