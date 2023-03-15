California State Teachers Retirement System Has $168.46 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $168,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 481,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $5,099,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

GS stock opened at $322.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.48 and its 200-day moving average is $347.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

