California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,213,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 233,543 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $185,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

