California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 167,981 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,516,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 167,981 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Comcast worth $220,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Stock Performance

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Profile



Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

