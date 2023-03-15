Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258,110.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $13.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Articles

