Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,218 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 1.22% of Canaan worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canaan by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth $88,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,093. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

