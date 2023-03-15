Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Shares Gap Up to $72.98

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.98, but opened at $77.55. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $78.20, with a volume of 1,662,457 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.