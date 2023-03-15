Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.04. Canadian Palladium Resources has a one year low of 0.03 and a one year high of 0.09.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

