Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.04. Canadian Palladium Resources has a one year low of 0.03 and a one year high of 0.09.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
