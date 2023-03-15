CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 704.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

CASBF stock remained flat at C$7.71 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.67. CanSino Biologics has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$18.20.

Get CanSino Biologics alerts:

About CanSino Biologics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.