CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 704.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Stock Performance
CASBF stock remained flat at C$7.71 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.67. CanSino Biologics has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$18.20.
About CanSino Biologics
