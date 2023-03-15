Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 572,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

