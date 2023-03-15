Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) COO Buys $17,000.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) COO Steven M. Poynot purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CBNK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 37,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,553. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $232.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.13). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBNK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

