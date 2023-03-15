Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Position Raised by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,748,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,613,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

