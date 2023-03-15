Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 474.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

