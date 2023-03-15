Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 276,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,211,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,473,000 after acquiring an additional 94,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,844 shares of company stock worth $9,034,599 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

