Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 2,929 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Funko worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 137,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 447,190 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after buying an additional 425,633 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 88.8% in the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Up 0.7 %

FNKO stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Funko

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. Bank of America cut their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the sale, the president now owns 114,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,567 shares of company stock worth $336,960 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.