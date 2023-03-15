Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 20.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $150,196.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,082,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,540,275.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,487 shares of company stock worth $802,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

