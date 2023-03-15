Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

Arvinas Price Performance

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.