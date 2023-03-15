Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AutoNation by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,098 shares of company stock valued at $54,584,862. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

