Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 909 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

ALGT opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $176.56.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

