Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

