Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LHC Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LHC Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in LHC Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.55. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $169.84.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

