Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Citigroup upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.71.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

