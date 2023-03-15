Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of IEP stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

About Icahn Enterprises

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.81%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

