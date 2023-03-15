Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in February

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,819 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 979,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

