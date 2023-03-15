Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.35. Carmanah Technologies shares last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 398,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$134.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26.

About Carmanah Technologies

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

