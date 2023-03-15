Carol Jean Severyn Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) EVP Carol Jean Severyn purchased 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. 1,519,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,848. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

