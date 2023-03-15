Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.89

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.89 and traded as high as C$10.91. Cascades shares last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 241,972 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAS. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.18%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall bought 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

