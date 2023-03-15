CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 3.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

