CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.65.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $132.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

